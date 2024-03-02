BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man dead in East Gwillimbury crash

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File) A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File)
    One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday.

    York Regional Police say the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404.

    When emergency crews arrived at the scene, police say an adult male in one of the vehicles had succumbed to his injuries

    Police have not provided information on whether any charges have been laid.

