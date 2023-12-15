BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man charged in ransomware investigation after Bradford search warrant executed

    Cyberattack cripples British hospitals

    An Oakville man has been charged in connection with a three-year-long ransomware investigation that included a search warrant in Simcoe County.

    Project Archie is an investigation that started in 2020 when the FBI tipped off the OPP's Cybercrime Investigations Team about an Ontarian offering ransomware as a service. Police say there are multiple victims from across Canada. 

    Police seized multiple electronic devices while executing a search warrant at a Bradford home in October 2022.

    A 34-year-old from Oakville was taken into custody Thursday and is facing numerous charges, including multiple counts of extortion. The accused has been charged with firearms offences in the past.

    The accused is due to appear in court in Orillia on Dec. 19.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News