Man charged in ransomware investigation after Bradford search warrant executed

An Oakville man has been charged in connection with a three-year-long ransomware investigation that included a search warrant in Simcoe County.

Project Archie is an investigation that started in 2020 when the FBI tipped off the OPP's Cybercrime Investigations Team about an Ontarian offering ransomware as a service. Police say there are multiple victims from across Canada.

Police seized multiple electronic devices while executing a search warrant at a Bradford home in October 2022.

A 34-year-old from Oakville was taken into custody Thursday and is facing numerous charges, including multiple counts of extortion. The accused has been charged with firearms offences in the past.

The accused is due to appear in court in Orillia on Dec. 19.