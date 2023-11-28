BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash in Shelburne

    Police on scene of what officers are calling a 'serious' crash in on Main Street in Shelburne on Tues. Nov. 28, 2023 (X: OPP_CR). Police on scene of what officers are calling a 'serious' crash in on Main Street in Shelburne on Tues. Nov. 28, 2023 (X: OPP_CR).

    One person has been airlifted to hospital after a 'serious' crash in Shelburne Tuesday evening.

    According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Main Street E.

    In a social media post, police say the 70-year-old victim was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a trauma center with what are believed to be life-altering injuries.

    There's no word as to what caused the crash. The TTCI unit will be investigating.

    Main Street E. is expected to be closed between County. Rd. 124 to Greenwood St. throughout much of the overnight hours.

