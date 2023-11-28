Man airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash in Shelburne

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a 'serious' crash in Shelburne Tuesday evening.

According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Main Street E.

In a social media post, police say the 70-year-old victim was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a trauma center with what are believed to be life-altering injuries.

There's no word as to what caused the crash. The TTCI unit will be investigating.

#DufferinOPP is on scene a serious single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on Main St East in Shelburne. Pedestrian is being airlifted by Orange to a trauma centre. Main St East (Highway 89) is closed from County Rd 124 to Greenwood St for the next few hours.^tp pic.twitter.com/ldgK6FhoGR — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 29, 2023

Main Street E. is expected to be closed between County. Rd. 124 to Greenwood St. throughout much of the overnight hours.