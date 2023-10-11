Man accused of 2nd break-in an hour after release from police custody

Police in South Simcoe say a man charged with breaking into a house was arrested again an hour after being released from custody for breaking into another home.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Holland Street East and Bingham Street in Bradford on Saturday shortly after midnight after a resident reported confronting a man in his driveway.

Police say the homeowner told officers the suspect had been looking in his vehicle, and when he confronted him, the suspect tried to attack him, so he retreated into his house.

The homeowner alleged the suspect threatened him while trying to break into the home.

Police arrived and arrested a 36-year-old Bradford man.

He was released later that morning with a court date scheduled to answer to the charges of break and enter, uttering threats, and assault.

Police say just over an hour later, officers were dispatched to a house in the area of Bingham Street and Centre Street for reports of a break-in and assault involving a female resident.

Police say the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The same Bradford man from the first incident was later arrested at a home in the area of Line 8 and Barrie Street.

Police say the accused and female resident were known to each other.

He was charged with more offences, including assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.