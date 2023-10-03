Barrie

    • Man, 39, charged with impaired driving after crashing into tree

    A pickup truck crashed into a tree on Beacroft Road in Little Britain, Ont., on Sat., Sept. 30, 2023. (Source: OPP) A pickup truck crashed into a tree on Beacroft Road in Little Britain, Ont., on Sat., Sept. 30, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Police charged a 39-year-old man with impaired driving after a pickup truck left the road and crashed in Kawartha Lakes.

    Provincial police say the truck veered off Beacroft Road in Little Britain and struck a tree on Saturday night.

    The area was closed from Range Road to Zion Road for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

    Police charged the driver with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

    According to OPP, the accused was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

    The damaged pickup truck was towed to the impound yard, where it will remain for seven days.

