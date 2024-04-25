Major Honda Canada announcement expected today in Alliston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford are arriving in Alliston today, and are expected to announce Honda is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, as part of a $15-billion investment.

Senior sources with information on the project have reported that Honda is also retooling its assembly plant in Alliston to produce fully electric vehicles.

The $15-billion project includes a retooled plant, an electric vehicle battery plant nearby, as well as two essential battery parts facilities located elsewhere in the province.

Honda could participate in a recent federal government proposal in the budget to include a 10 percent Electric Vehicle Supply Chain investment tax credit, which Honda could claim on top of an existing 30 percent Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment tax credit.

The Honda facility will be the third electric vehicle battery plant in Ontario, following Volkswagen in St. Thomas and a Stellantis LG plant in Windsor.

Honda's deal also purportedly involves two key parts suppliers for their batteries with the locations of those facilities set to be announced later.

The deal came after years of meetings and discussions between Honda executives and the Ontario government, which began after the last big government announcement at Honda's Alliston facility.

Trudeau, Ford, and Honda executives were present in March 2022 when the automaker announced hybrid production at the plant, with $131.6 million in assistance from each of the two levels of government.

That kick-started conversations about a larger potential investment into electric vehicles, and negotiations began that summer, the sources said.

