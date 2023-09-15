Busy Barrie intersection closed for almost a month

Road work in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie). Road work in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NASA detects methane, carbon dioxide on 'Hycean' exoplanet

New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.

This artist’s concept shows what exoplanet K2-18 b could look like based on science data. K2-18 b, an exoplanet 8.6 times as massive as Earth, orbits the cool dwarf star K2-18 in the habitable zone and lies 120 light-years from Earth. (Illustration: NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI), Science: N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News