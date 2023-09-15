Busy Barrie intersection closed for almost a month
The road closure at Grove Street East and Duckworth Street is going to get worse before it gets better.
As part of the city of Barrie’s Duckworth Street Improvements Project, the intersection at Grove Street East and Duckworth Street will be closed between Sept. 26 and Oct. 20.
Mar-King Construction will close the road to buses, but residents within the closure will have access to their homes.
Emergency services will be able to respond to events near the construction area but not travel through it.
Detour route in effect:
- Duckworth Street – Bell Farm Road – St. Vincent Street – Duckworth Street
- Grove Street East – St. Vincent Street – Wellington Street East/Steel Street – Johnson Street – Grove Street East
