Métis council presents RVH with Métis Sash in symbolic ceremony
A symbolic ceremony was held at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie to commemorate the organization's relationship with the Barrie South Simcoe Métis Council (BSSMC).
RVH was presented with a Métis Sash, one of the most prominent symbols of the Métis Nation of Ontario.
"The sash is bestowed upon community partners who have made cultural, political, or social contributions to our people. In this ceremony, the Métis Sash will act as a symbol that all Métis are welcome and supported at RVH," said Arlene Merkley, BSSMC women's representative.
The hospital has an Indigenous patient services team that provides culturally relevant support and advocacy for patients and families.
"I'm humbled and honoured to have received this Métis Sash on behalf of RVH, and I pledge to continue the work we have started to create a culturally safe and equitable place for Indigenous patients to heal and thrive," stated Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.
The sash will be displayed in a glass case in the Simcoe Entrance.
