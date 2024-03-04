BARRIE
Barrie

    • Long-term roadwork resumes on this busy street in Barrie's north end

    Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News) Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News)
    Crews are back at work on a busy street in the City of Barrie on a project that started last June and is anticipated to take until spring 2025 to complete.

    Construction on storm sewer installations and roadwork are underway Monday along Duckworth Street north of Grove Street toward Bell Farm Road, which will result in some lane closures.

    The City advises that Rose Street and Bernick Drive will also be impacted, but businesses in the construction zone will remain open.

    "This road construction project will reconstruct Duckworth Street from Bell Farm Road to St. Vincent Street and also includes a new watermain on Grove Street from Duckworth Street to Nelson Street," the City stated.

    Once completed, the revitalization project will boast right-of-way improvements, new sidewalks, bike lanes, paving and road widening along the street in the city's north end.

