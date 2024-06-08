Local furniture store reopens after 75 years in business

After 75 years in service, Smitty's Furniture store is back in Barrie.

On Saturday, they celebrated a triumphant return by opening a new location on Byrne Drive.

The family-owned business is being taken over by its fourth generation.

"It's been a really incredible, warm response from people who remembered us from sixteen years ago from when we were last here," says Smitty's Vice-President of Operations, Matt Gray.

"We specialize in Canadian-made products, and a lot of amazing brands that are actually built in the area are here."

The company says one of its main focuses is sustainability.

The business has been in operation since 1949.