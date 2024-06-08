BARRIE
Barrie

    • Local furniture store reopens after 75 years in business

    Share

    After 75 years in service, Smitty's Furniture store is back in Barrie.

    On Saturday, they celebrated a triumphant return by opening a new location on Byrne Drive.

    The family-owned business is being taken over by its fourth generation.

    "It's been a really incredible, warm response from people who remembered us from sixteen years ago from when we were last here," says Smitty's Vice-President of Operations, Matt Gray.

    "We specialize in Canadian-made products, and a lot of amazing brands that are actually built in the area are here."

    The company says one of its main focuses is sustainability.

    The business has been in operation since 1949.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News