Local food charity raising money for Christmas meals

A registered food charity in Barrie is raising money to deliver food boxes to those in need this holiday season.

Fresh Food Weekly offers a monthly meal box with meat, eggs, vegetables, bread and more.

Each box costs roughly $50 for them to put together.

The not-for-profit raises money through various fundraisers to purchase food items and receives donations.

Volunteers pack and deliver food to those in need. This holiday season, it plans to have 100 Christmas meal boxes.

"With the rising cost of inflation, everything is so expensive, and things are getting worse. Rent is high, gas is high, and food is incredibly high," said Leah Dyck, Fresh Food Weekly founder.

"Some recipients are telling me they're going days without eating."

The charity hopes to raise $5,000 in time for the Dec. 19 delivery date. To learn more, visit its website.