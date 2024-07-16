Local brewery sees spike in sales amid LCBO strike

Local breweries are taking advantage of added clientele with the doors at LCBOs still closed.

"It has been awesome for our retail space. We have definitely picked up in sales," said Maddie Maynard, Couchiching Craft Brewing operations manager.

The Orillia brewery carries an assortment of Ontario products, which Maynard said provides customers with more options as LCBO employees continue strike action.

"I think that Duntroon is a really great cidery and a small business as well, so we have definitely seen higher sales in that department, which is nice because we are buying more from them, which means their sales are higher too," she added.

Just down Highway 11, the strike has had a different impact on Heritage Estate Winery & Events. With dozens of weddings scheduled this summer, staff are worried about their liquor inventory.

"It's been pretty challenging. We are finding that we are running low on our reserve alcohol. It's been problematic for sure," said manager Sheena Tolland.

Tolland is forced to have difficult conversations with couples planning their weddings.

"They are calling to check and see if they are going to be able to have alcohol for their event, and this is their wedding. We have invested so much time and our energy and our efforts into creating nice events for our guests and we're finding it challenging to do that," she explained.

Andrew Siegwart, president and CEO of Tourism Industry of Ontario, noted that summer is a crucial season for tourism operators.

"July and August are peak, and it could be a make-it-or-break-it for their success for the year, and lost sales now may be hard to make up in the shoulder season," he said.

Siegwart said many businesses planned ahead of the LCBO strike and purchased extra alcohol ahead of time, but inventory is now running low, leaving many in limbo as the strike drags on.