Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday for education workers' walkout
Local school boards across the region confirm they will close schools on Friday amid a planned walk-out by CUPE members, which OPSEU members will now join in solidarity.
In Barrie, Kelly Martin, president of OPSEU Local 330, said there are 1,900 OPSEU members in Simcoe County.
Martin said there are 28 job classifications in the education worker sector, including educational assistants, IT workers, office clerical staff, child and youth workers, board office administration staff and more.
"We've been hearing from them for weeks. Members have been calling in saying, "Why aren't we supporting them?" she said.
"They've had enough of working for with poverty-level wages and not enough support in schools. This government does not support education workers in Ontario," Martin said.
SIMCOE COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Simcoe County District School Board said Thursday morning that while it intended to keep schools open Friday, those plans have changed after OPSEU announced it would protest alongside CUPE.
Earlier this week, the Simcoe County public board sent a letter to parents saying it intended to have students attend class Friday.
The board noted that CUPE represents custodians and maintenance staff within its schools, and OPSEU represents educational assistants, secretarial support staff, child and youth workers, and information and technology staff.
"Although our intent was to remain open on Friday, the added threat of job action by OPSEU members, and the lack of the required five-day notification, has made it so that our schools cannot operate safely and effectively," the board stated.
Students will not be given technology to take home at this point, as the board works on a contingency plan.
While before and after school programs will be cancelled Friday, child care centres operated by third-party providers in SCDSB schools will continue as usual.
The Learning, Newcomer Welcome and Career centres will be closed Friday.
SIMCOE MUSKOKA CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) noted on Wednesday that it has no choice but to close schools.
"We've taken a really close look at all of the critical daily functions that our custodial staff perform, and we just feel that we cannot safely open our schools to students on Friday," said SMCDSB communications manager Pauline Stevenson.
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board said students would be given work to complete independently at home, "and then we have a plan in place to make sure that we get technology for students that require it," Stevenson added.
Should the job action continue, Stevenson said students would move into full virtual learning next week.
Before and after school programs, school transportation services, Community Use of Schools and extracurricular activities will also be cancelled on Friday, the board stated.
The French Catholic school board also announced schools would close Friday.
TRILLIUM LAKELANDS DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
On Wednesday, the Trillium Lakelands school board sent a letter to parents stating it has "no option but to close all schools to students" on Friday.
The board noted CUPE members include secretaries, clerks, computer technicians, custodial and maintenance staff, and educational assistants, making it unable to "safely operate schools."
Students are encouraged to work on previously assigned projects, assignments and independent work Friday.
"We understand that this can be very frustrating for families and hope that a provincial agreement with CUPE is reached very soon," the board added.
BLUEWATER DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
In a letter to parents Wednesday, the Bluewater board said schools would remain open to students on Friday.
"We will be closely monitoring the impact to daily operations as this situation evolves and making decisions accordingly," it noted.
The board encouraged parents to help by reducing the amount of waste in the building by packing litter-less lunches and snacks.
"It should be recognized that the withdrawal of services would necessitate the cancellation of extra-curricular activities. In addition, all rental permits for community events in schools would be cancelled."
YORK REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
York Region's public school board released a statement Wednesday, noting the school would be closed on Friday.
"Families are strongly encouraged to make alternate arrangements for your children prior to the protest. Please do not send any students to school on November 4."
The board noted that CUPE represents over 4,000 staff "who provide critical services to our school board."
It said student programming would shift online with teachers available for support.
The Catholic board also plans to close schools Friday.
BARGAINING EFFORTS
CUPE represents various employee groups at Ontario school boards, which can include custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff.
On Monday, the Ontario government tabled a bill to prevent CUPE members from going on strike, but the union said it would hold a mass walk-out regardless.
Education workers who defy the legislation could face hefty fines, and the union could be issued a $500,000 fine.
CUPE wants an 11.7 per cent increase. Its members have been without a contract since August 31.
With files from CTV's Catalina Gillies and Cheryl Browne
