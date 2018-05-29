

CTV Barrie





Patients of a Lindsay dental clinic are being told they need to be tested for hepatitis and HIV.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says it launched an investigation into the infection and prevention practices of the Lakeland Clinic.

In a statement, the health unit says the clinic, at times, may not have properly sterilized equipment.

The investigation was initially launched after the health unit was informed about a person who had recently been diagnosed with hepatitis C. That person had received treatment at the clinic.

“The clinic has worked with the health unit to correct any identified deficiencies in their sterilization practices and they are now operating at the expected standard of care,” said Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, medical officer of health, in a statement.

“As a result, the clinic is permitted to continue its practice.”

In a statement to CTV News, Dr. Eric Orpana says the Ministry of Health changed its rules and his office wasn’t notified.

“I would like to assure our patients that the Lakeland Clinic has always had a vigorous cleaning and sterilization protocol in place.”

“We were happy to work with the Haliburton, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to make the necessary changes and would like to assure everyone that our procedures have been up to date since February 22, 2018.”

The health unit says patients who were treated at the clinic between Nov. 10, 2017 and Feb. 21, 2018 should be tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

“We are recommending that people get their blood tested as soon as possible. Many people infected with bloodborne viruses may not even know they are ill and may be putting other people at risk.”

The health unit says the risk of contracting a virus is low, adding that an early diagnosis will ensure people get the proper treatment.