The Liberal party is in full damage control mode.

Justin Trudeau was confronted with his past, and it overshadowed all other issues on day nine of the campaign trail.

The Liberal leader begged forgiveness for a photo of a 29-year-old Trudeau dressed up as Aladdin, wearing brownface and a turban. The picture was taken in 2001 at an Arabian nights theme party at the school where he was once a teacher.

CTV News has confirmed that this is a second photo of Justin Trudeau at the 'Arabian Nights' Gala, seen in the April 2001 West Point Grey Academy newsletter titled 'View Point.'

"Darkening your face, regardless of the context, or the circumstances, is always unacceptable," Trudeau said somberly.

The bombshell puts into question his campaign for the future.

"This is something I deeply, deeply regret," he said.

Click here for more federal election coverage.

Reaction from the other leaders has been swift.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was brought to tears. "This is a really hurtful thing for a lot of Canadians who are going to think about all of the incidents in their lives when they were insulted, or mocked, or hurt physically, because of racism."

While the liberals scrambled to clean up the political mess another photo of their leader, this time a young Trudeau in high school dressed in blackface, emerged.

And it didn't end there - a video of the leader covered in dark makeup from the '90s also surfaced.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer admitted today that his party gave that footage to Global News. He explained, "A concerned individual who did see this video did bring it to our campaign."

Scheer went on to say that Trudeau is not fit to govern the country, while Singh pointed out that the incident has cast doubt on the sincerity of the Liberal leader. "It's a pattern of behaviour that Mr. Trudeau is very different behind closed doors than he shows people in public."