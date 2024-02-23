Launch of new garbage pick-up for businesses begins May 1

Businesses can’t afford to take garbage pick-up for granted.

Under the city’s new waste collection contract, businesses/institutions must register with city hall before the May 1 deadline and before April 15 to avoid interruption in collection.

The registration application can be accessed online. Those who prefer to complete the application in person or by phone can visit Service Barrie on the first floor of city hall or call Service Barrie at 705-726-4242.

The city is transitioning to automated cart collection on September 8, 2025, and more details will be provided to businesses about how this change will impact them.

More information on eligibility requirements for Barrie businesses, waste limits and application details can be found at Curbside Collection Changes online.