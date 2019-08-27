Featured
Last week of August feeling more like fall
Kim Phillips with Krista Sharpe, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:34PM EDT
The temperatures are the only thing taking a dip as the last week of August brings with it a chill to the air.
It just might be time to put away the bathing suit and grab a light jacket as you leave the house, the dog days of summer are seemingly over.
The first day of autumn is still about a month away, but there are plenty of fall-like signs around town today.
We spotted hoodies, umbrellas, Halloween pop-up shops and even the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice latte on our travels around town today.
The Farmers Almanac is predicting above-normal temperatures for the next few months, but also above-normal precipitation.