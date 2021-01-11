BARRIE -- A large fire broke out at a garage/workshop in Innisfil early Monday morning, forcing nearby homes to be evacuated.

More than a dozen fire trucks are at the scene of the fire on Ewart Street, which broke out just after 5:30 am. Deputy Fire Chief Tim McCallum said when fire crews arrived, the fire was fully involved, and neighbouring houses were evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

The garage collapsed shortly after fire crews arrived but there no injuries.

Fire crews remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is available.