Landlord arrested for entering tenant's home, turning off utilities without warning

Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.

According to police, the tenant returned home to a cold house with no power or gas supply and called officers.

Police say the investigating officer discovered that the landlord, who lawfully owns the property, "showed up unannounced and without formal notification earlier in the afternoon and entered the rental property with the assistance of a handyman."

The landlord showed up at the property while officers were investigating and was advised it was illegal to turn the utilities off and to have them turned back on immediately.

"The landlord refused," police stated.

Officers arrested the landlord from East Gwillimbury and charged her with break-and-enter, mischief, and interrupting or interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of property.

She was taken to the police station and later released from custody with a court date scheduled for early next month.