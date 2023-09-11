Lace-up for the Terry Fox Run in Barrie

On this day in 1980, Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope to run across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.

Halfway through his journey, the cancer returned, and Fox was forced to cancel his plans.

Fox died on June 28, 1981, but he did realize his dream of collecting $1 from each Canadian to donate to cancer research.

Forty-three years later, as registration opens for the annual Terry Fox Run, the Terry Fox Foundation is introducing a moving initiative inspired by the heartfelt words written by so many Canadians after Fox died – #DearTerry.

Walkers, spectators and fans are asked to write a message of their appreciation of Terry Fox and post it on the Terry Fox Foundation page, social media or at the event.

"Since the Marathon of Hope, it has been incredible to see how Terry has remained a source of inspiration for millions of Canadians and people around the world, many of whom have continued to send messages sharing their connection," says Fred Fox, Terry's older brother.

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research.

Locally, the late Will Dwyer took Fox's message to heart and personally raised more than $1 million. His son Robert now carries the torch and hopes to continue his father's legacy and raise $2 million.

The Terry Fox Foundation encompasses more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events nationwide.

Terry's enduring legacy has inspired people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities worldwide. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians.

"Every dollar raised by those that join or support the Terry Fox Run will help fund cancer research. It fills our family with joy to see how Terry's legacy inspires future generations to participate and help realize his dream of a world without cancer," said Fox.

Supporters can now register for this year's Terry Fox Run, taking place on Sunday, with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

The start of the run/walk – accessible by bicycles, rollerblades, or wheelchairs – begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

The run begins at Centennial Park near the children's park at Lakeshore Drive and Victoria Street.