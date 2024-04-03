Keswick, Ont., man sentenced to prison time following Canada Border Services investigation

A Keswick man will spend several years behind bars after pleading guilty to 16 weapons-related charges stemming from a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation.

The man from Georgina Township was sentenced to 11 years in prison but will serve seven years behind bars following the court's assessment of the ruling.

"This sentencing sends a strong signal about the seriousness of firearms smuggling offences. I want to thank our Intelligence and Investigations teams as well as our front-line border officers for their relentless work to keep firearms and dangerous weapons out of our communities," stated Lisa Janes, CBSA regional director general, Greater Toronto Area Region.

The CBSA launched its probe in January 2022 when border officers in Windsor, Ont., seized parcels destined for the Keswick man's residence containing firearm parts.

The following month, a search warrant was executed at the Keswick home, where officers said weapons were found at entry points inside the home.

Officers seized 3D-printed handguns, shotguns, semi-automatic rifles, ammunition, crossbows, a machete and a switchblade, among others.

The Keswick man was subsequently arrested in Ottawa and brought back to Toronto, where he was taken into custody by the CBSA and charged with weapons-related offences.

He has been in custody since his arrest and will begin his prison sentence immediately.