Job fair for retirement and LTC home staff held in Barrie
A job fair being held Tuesday in Barrie aims to bridge the gap in employment within the health care sector, particularly retirement and long-term care homes suffering a severe lack of staffing.
"There is such a large need," said Tracy Hoskins, Agilec employer liaison.
Agilec is hosting the job fair at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, formerly known as the Holly Community Centre, on Mapleton Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a focus on staffing retirement homes and long-term care facilities.
Nine employers across Simcoe Muskoka pre-registered to participate in the event, including Amica Lake, Victoria Village, Chartwell Whispering Pines, and Bayshore Healthcare, among others.
Each employer will have staff, managers, recruitment teams, and directors available at the job fair.
Lavita Barrington Retirement Home's communications manager, Joy Grenon, said the in-person meetings were beneficial.
"It's more direct than an email or over the phone," she said.
There are roughly 100 positions available, including housekeeping, dietary aid, registered nurse, personal support workers, companion, care providers and developmental services workers.
Hoskins mentioned the health care sector isn't the only industry with employment gaps.
"There's so many jobs out there, whether it's in the health care sector, in retail or the food industry. The jobs in Simcoe County are out there. So if people are looking for work now is the time to capitalize on that. It's definitely a job-seekers market."
Tuesday was the first of several job fairs that will take place in Simcoe County this year.
Hoskins said a virtual event is scheduled to occur in April.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News in Rome | Indigenous leader Phil Fontaine expects pope to apologize 'on First Nations land'
Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he believes Pope Francis will apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Gas prices expected to dip in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Gas prices are expected to dip this week in some parts of the country, according to a Canadian gas price tracker.
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Canada's new climate plan includes tougher schedule to shift vehicle sales to electric models
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
2022 federal budget to be tabled April 7, Freeland says
The government will be tabling the federal 2022 budget next Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told MPs on Tuesday.
RCMP being sent to International Criminal Court to be dispatched 'as quickly as possible': Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the additional group of RCMP officers being sent to help the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigate possible war crimes by Russia will be deployed 'as quickly as possible.'
Despite increased funding, CRA delivers average performance: PBO
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn't stray far from the middle of the pack on key performance indicators when compared to international counterparts, according to a new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in largest drug seizure in Manitoba RCMP history
A full-patch member of the Hells Angels is among 22 people who have been charged by Manitoba RCMP as part of a four-year investigation leading to what Mounties say is the biggest drug seizure they’ve been involved with.
Don Martin: Trudeau’s emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
N.S. tables deficit budget with major health-care spending boost for 2022-23
The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative government is forecasting a $506.2-million deficit in its first budget as it focuses on a campaign pledge to spend heavily on the province's ailing health system.
-
N.B. reports 13 more COVID-19-related deaths; health minister warns of sixth wave
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 50s, in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, slight drop in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a major plan Tuesday to reform the province's health-care system, with a focus on reducing emergency room wait times, improving access to front-line care and bettering working conditions for nurses.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears virtually before judge in Montreal on sex charges
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard appeared virtually before a Quebec court judge from a Toronto jail on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement dating back nearly 25 years.
-
Foo Fighters' Osheaga performance cancelled after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
'Our heart goes out to the Foo Fighters & their loved ones,' read a message on the Osheaga Twitter account Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Auditor General confirms probe into city of Ottawa's handling of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
The city of Ottawa’s auditor general confirms she will be undertaking a review of the city’s response to the “Freedom Convoy” protest.
-
Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death
Condolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.
-
Ottawa-based organization leading effort to help Africans flee Ukraine
An Ottawa-based organization is helping to get African students out of war-torn Ukraine, including some who wish to come to Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
-
Toronto police trying to ID female homicide victim found dismembered in garbage bag in Leslieville
Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after the dismembered remains of a female victim were found in a garbage bag in the city’s east end and they are asking for help to identify her.
-
Ontario police officer who praised 'Freedom Convoy' facing disciplinary charges
A Ontario police officer who posted a video online, in which she praised 'Freedom Convoy' protesters while in uniform, is now facing disciplinary charges.
Kitchener
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
Informing and overcoming: Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang’s personal pandemic pivot
Dr. Wang reflects on how the pandemic forced her to overcome her fear of public speaking, putting her late mentor’s teachings into practice and what she does to relax
-
Rockwood home destroyed by fire
A home in Rockwood was destroyed by an early morning fire on Tuesday.
London
-
Transport rolls over near Thamesford
The driver of a transport truck was taken to hospital in London by air ambulance after a crash Tuesday morning.
-
Attempt murder charge laid after incident near Brucefield, Ont.
Huron OPP have now laid multiple charges including one of attempt murder, after an incident in Brucefield, Ont. on March 20.
-
Airbnb hosts warn councillors over-regulation will strip visitors to London of flexible accommodations
Dozens of hosts who rent short-term accommodations on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo told a city hall committee that one of the requirements in a proposed licensing by-law would destroy their livelihoods.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Regional Health Centre launches ‘SeamlessMD’
Patients who have undergone hip or knee surgery, as well as bowel or hysterectomy surgery, at North Bay Regional Health Centre are eligible to sign up for Seamless MD.
-
Strong renovation market in northeast, despite pandemic, other challenges
Business appears to be booming for construction companies and home renovation companies in northeastern Ontario.
-
Survey finds more than half of Canadians are driving less due to soaring gas prices
A new survey suggests more than half of Canadians are driving less because of the price of gas. It also shows that people are now considering a hybrid for their next vehicle.
Windsor
-
Wildlife rescue centres taking in record number of squirrels
With spring gardening season around the corner, wildlife experts are reminding residents of what to do should they encounter urban animals on their property.
-
Community leaders celebrate success of Devonshire Mall vaccination centre
Essex County Warden Gary McNamara received his booster shot at the Devonshire Vaccination Centre.
-
'This week will be telling': Windsor scientists note increase in COVID-19 in wastewater
Researchers at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) are part of Ontario’s wastewater surveillance of COVID-19 and have recently noted a slight uptick.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge MP says Trudeau fits definition of 'dictator' in House of Commons verbal attack
Lethbridge MP Rachael Thomas surprised many in the House of Commons Tuesday with a verbal attack on the prime minister.
-
Images released of 'person of interest' in knife-wielding attack near Prince's Island Park
Calgary police investigators have released images of a person of interest linked to an attack on a woman near Prince's Island Park.
-
Police investigate possible hate-related incident at Scarboro United Church
Calgary police are investigating an incident of property damage at Scarboro United Church as a possible hate-related crime.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mall
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
What Canada's average home price can buy in Saskatoon
Here are five examples of what a buyer can pick up for the average cost of a Canadian home.
-
Sask. Ukrainian dance group goes ahead with performance to show 'strength' of culture
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble has faced questions about hosting its annual amateur dance showcase at the end of April amidst all the death and heartache in their homeland.
Edmonton
-
CNN joins in debunking conspiracy theory of Edmonton fire jacket at Ukraine bombing
A conspiracy theory claiming that a bombing in Lviv, Ukraine was actually a fire in Edmonton has been further debunked in a CNN article.
-
$9.7M Northlands cashier wrongful dismissal, defamation civil trial gets underway in Edmonton
The 19 parking cashiers filed a $9.7-million statement of claim alleging they were wrongfully terminated from their jobs in 2015 after being blamed for more than $1 million in missing revenue.
-
'It's so powerful': Camp empowering girls to explore careers in trades
A spring camp is giving girls a chance to explore the trades and breaking down barriers around male-dominated industries.
Vancouver
-
B.C. defends mask mandate removal after human rights commissioner raises concerns
The B.C. government is defending its decision to lift the indoor mask mandate following concerns raised by the province’s human rights commissioner that the change disproportionately affects the most medically vulnerable.
-
First Nations chief will hand deliver invitation to Pope Francis to visit Kamloops
When she sits down with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday as part of a delegation of First Nations leaders and residential school survivors, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir will hand deliver an invitation for the pontiff to visit Kamloops, B.C.
-
'It’s pretty euphoric': Abbotsford school reopens after historic November floods
About four-and-a-half months after catastrophic flooding, Upper Sumas Elementary welcomed back its roughly 170 students Tuesday.