Job fair for retirement and LTC home staff held in Barrie

A job fair being held Tuesday in Barrie aims to bridge the gap in employment within the health care sector, particularly retirement and long-term care homes suffering a severe lack of staffing.

"There is such a large need," said Tracy Hoskins, Agilec employer liaison.

Agilec is hosting the job fair at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, formerly known as the Holly Community Centre, on Mapleton Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a focus on staffing retirement homes and long-term care facilities.

Nine employers across Simcoe Muskoka pre-registered to participate in the event, including Amica Lake, Victoria Village, Chartwell Whispering Pines, and Bayshore Healthcare, among others.

Each employer will have staff, managers, recruitment teams, and directors available at the job fair.

Lavita Barrington Retirement Home's communications manager, Joy Grenon, said the in-person meetings were beneficial.

"It's more direct than an email or over the phone," she said.

There are roughly 100 positions available, including housekeeping, dietary aid, registered nurse, personal support workers, companion, care providers and developmental services workers.

Hoskins mentioned the health care sector isn't the only industry with employment gaps.

"There's so many jobs out there, whether it's in the health care sector, in retail or the food industry. The jobs in Simcoe County are out there. So if people are looking for work now is the time to capitalize on that. It's definitely a job-seekers market."

Tuesday was the first of several job fairs that will take place in Simcoe County this year.

Hoskins said a virtual event is scheduled to occur in April.