Jimmy Cuddy Trio headlining June event for local hospices

Three local women are spearheading an event next month to give back to a cause close to their heart, with the help of some well-known musicians.

The Canadian Cabin Party is set for June 3 at The Heights Ski & Country Club. The Jim Cuddy Trio will headline the event, raising funds for three local hospices.

"The event started because a group of gals who are community-minded decided that we like good food, great Canadian music, and we have a passion for hospice," says Trish Campbell, one of the event's organizers. "It's going to be a gala but with a cabin feel. The dress code is casual. The food is going to be outstanding here at the Heights."

Campbell says she and her two co-organizers first had the idea to host a fundraiser for local hospices about a year ago.

The funds raised will go towards Hospice Simcoe, Mariposa House Hospice and Huronia Hospice, with an overall goal of $100,000.

"But secondary to that and maybe, more importantly, is we want to raise awareness for what hospices do in our communities and maybe educate a few folks in the public and also the attendees as to just how important they are to our communities," Campbell says.

Tickets for the event are sold out. However, in addition to the exclusive auction for attendees, there will be a virtual silent auction.