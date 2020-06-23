BARRIE, ONT. -- Dozens of nurses gathered to protest Bill 124 outside Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin's office in Barrie.

Registered Nurse Andrea Gosse said they wanted their voices to be heard as they fought for fair wages on Mapleview Drive on Monday afternoon.

"This basically lays the groundwork for them to be able to do whatever they want with our contracts," Gosse said.

Bill 124 puts a cap on public-sector wage increases for registered nurses and other health care professionals at one per cent for three years, while other public sector workers, such as police and firefighters, are exempt.

"We are essential services. We are on the frontlines every day serving our community members and the sick, and we value ourselves more than they value us," Gosse added. "I think that it's time they put their money where their mouth is and show us how much they do value us."

Several similar demonstrations took place across the province, but this was the first time nurses in Barrie have protested.

The Ontario Nurses Association has formed an online letter to send to Premier Doug Ford on the issue of Bill 124, which reads in part, "Ontario RNs and health-care professionals have not had an increase that keeps up with inflation in a decade. They are vital to battling the pandemic and saving lives every day and are putting their own health, and that of their families, at risk."