'It's really special': Inclusive Halloween village helps more kids trick-or-treat
Here in Barrie, a special Halloween village pop-up is helping to tear down accessibility barriers for all kids in Simcoe County.
Oatley-Vigmond, a personal injury law firm, followed the Treat Accessible Movement on Sunday, creating Barrie's first accessible Halloween Village.
The village was designed to make the holiday more inclusive and help raise awareness about trick-or-treating for children with disabilities.
"No loud noises, no flashing lights, no stairs, no steep driveways to make sure that everyone can access the space the same," said Karen Vigmond, a partner with the law firm. "For a lot of children, Halloween can be an isolating experience. They're not able to trick or treat along with their friends due to the various barriers that exist. So this village is a celebration of inclusivity and community spirit."
One family drove from Oshawa for the event to experience a more inclusive version of trick or treating.
"I like how it's very accommodating, and it's very inclusive for everyone," said Matthew Adams, a trick-or-treater. "It's kind of busy on the street. It's a little hard."
Ashley Cordua brought her child to the event and said she loved that it created a comfortable space for everyone.
"It can be very difficult. It can be very stressful," Cordua added. "So this kind of an environment, an open and welcome environment for kids to come out in, is really special, and I'm really hoping this is going to be the new thing."
Oatley Vigmond said it's hoping the village can become an annual event and urges communities in the region to incorporate accessible elements for their trick-or-treating.
