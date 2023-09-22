It's game on at the Barrie Public Library as Comic Fest returns

The popular Comic Fest returns to the Downtown Barrie Public Library this weekend.

The family-friendly event will run all day Saturday and includes lots of nostalgia, retro-video, board games, face painting and local vendors.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear superhero capes and costumes.

"You can come join us in the morning for a kid's costume parade. We also have Mario and Peach visiting us. You have the chance to get your picture taken in a Barbie box. It's going to be a fun-filled day for everyone," says Barrie Public Library Program and Outreach Librarian Chantal Boileau.

The event will also include learn-to-draw classes in the afternoon and a chance to explore everything the "superhero" library has to offer, from books to graphic novels and gaming systems.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.