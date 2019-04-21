

CTV Barrie





It's been one year since the body of three-year-old Kaden Young was recovered. The young boy was swept away, into the Grand River last February.

Police allege his mother drove in the river in Amaranth Township after failing to stop at a road closure sign. The young boy slipped from his mother`s grip, into the river.

For weeks hundreds of volunteers gathered to help search for the boy. His mother, 35-year-old Michelle Hanson, is facing several charges in the death of her son.

Her case is currently before the courts.