BARRIE, ONT. -- Avid cyclist Cory Holmes has participated in the Ride to Conquer Cancer fundraiser for the past three years.

This year's ride was a lot more personal after he received a cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago.

Holmes decided to partake in the annual ride Saturday morning at Dempster Park in Stroud.

Arranged by Holmes' wife, close to 100 of his friends surprised him to show their support.

Holmes says he's overwhelmed by the amount of love he's received since his diagnosis.

"It's a wonderful thing, to be able to experience it, and so much good has come out of this," Holmes says.

Holmes has raised over $8,000 for the charity, quintupling his original goal of $1,500.

"Lots of tears along the way but tears of joy," Holmes says. "Just so emotional and it means so much to me."

The Ride To Conquer Cancer is an annual fundraiser that has raised millions in support of cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.