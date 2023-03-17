Investigators lay kidnapping charge in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.

Police say the public helped to identify Krystal P. Lawrence after investigators released images of three suspects last month.

Police say 30-year-old Lawrence was arrested on Thursday and has since been released from custody with conditions. She has a court appearance scheduled for May 2 in Collingwood.

Meanwhile, the search for Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, continues. Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Investigators have yet to identify the third suspect but say they believe he resides in the Greater Toronto Area.

They urge anyone with information to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

Police also hope to speak with one, potentially two, persons of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021, noting they are not suspects but could hold clues that may help the investigation.

Investigators say Hajtamiri, 37, was kidnapped by three men posing as officers on January 12, 2022, from a Wasaga Beach home where she had been hiding with loved ones after a violent assault in York Region.

In July, police charged her former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, with attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal harassment.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that helps in the investigation.

The allegations against all the accused have not been tested in court.