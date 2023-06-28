International student killed walking on Highway 400 in Barrie

Provincial police are investigating after an international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 in Barrie.

Police say the 20-year-old man, originally from Bangladesh, was involved in an "accidental death" between Dunlop Street and Essa Road late Tuesday night.

"Officers got to the scene just south of Dunlop, where two vehicles were located that had been involved in a collision," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

The highway was closed for the night for the investigation.

It reopened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"We are currently appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this person prior to the collision," Schmidt added.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.