'Intentional fire' at Barrie building results in arson charge

One man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.

Police say emergency crews responded to reports of a fire just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at the building on Bayfield Street to find flames in the second-floor washroom.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any of the upstairs apartments or the licenced establishment below.

Police say they received a description of a suspect spotted leaving the building as firefighters arrived.

Officers arrested a man who police say matched the suspect description just east of the scene.

The 22-year-old with no fixed address is charged with arson - disregarding human life. Police did not provide his identity.

Police say the tenants were able to return to their rooms thanks to the fast-actions of the firefighters.