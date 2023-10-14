Barrie

    • Innisfil Snow Dogs take to the ice to help those with intellectual disabilities play hockey

    Snow Dog players take to the ice for the first practice of the year on Oct. 14, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Snow Dog players take to the ice for the first practice of the year on Oct. 14, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    A hockey club aiming to help those with intellectual disabilities returned to the ice for the first time Saturday.

    The Innisfil Snow Dogs Junior Squad is an organization that allows those with intellectual disabilities to begin or continue their interest in hockey.

    The club is now in its fifteenth year, and club president Ed Hunter says it's about much more than just the sport.

    "It's exciting for me as a coach but also as a dad. I have three boys in it. It really helps them out with life skills and hockey. It's not just the hockey, but this gives them motivation and confidence and so many other things. We hear back from teachers, we hear back from parents, aunts and uncles on how their self-esteem has improved. They're just so excited to be a part of the organization and to play a game that their friends play," says Hunter.

    The Snowdogs have plenty of roster spots open for new players on their junior or senior team.  

