    • Innisfil's biggest garage sale returns to raise money for food bank

    Innisfil's Biggest Garage Sale returns for its fourth year. June 2, 2024 (CTV News/Chris Garry) Innisfil's Biggest Garage Sale returns for its fourth year. June 2, 2024 (CTV News/Chris Garry)
    Innisfil's biggest garage sale returned this weekend for the fourth year to raise money for charity.

    Hundreds of community members sold their old treasures to raise money for the Innisfil Food Bank.

    "Basically, whoever wants to participate is being put on a Google links map, and we're asking the community to donate a minimum of ten dollars, and it allows the hundreds of people who follow our Facebook page to access all the houses that are on the map, give them easy access so they can drive around safely and hit all the homes that are participating," says event organizer Ashley Newman.

    The event began during the pandemic as a way to raise funds for local charities.

    "It may seem like a silly garage sale, but it's so much more than that. It really brings this community together, gets everyone to know each other and raise money for really good causes," says Newman.

    Newman says the target goal was to raise $1000 this year.

