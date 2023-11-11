Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.

Images taken from the scene show an inferno as fire raged at a residence on Crescent Harbour around 2 a.m.

Emergency crews attend the scene of a fire and possible explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

Officials say the explosion caused a second residence to catch on fire, adding both homes are a "total loss."

Officials say no one was home at the time of the explosion, and the occupants of the house that caught fire managed to escape unharmed.

Two other homes sustained minor heat damage.

Several hours later, thick plumes of smoke still filled the air over the area.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the explosion.