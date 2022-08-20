Innisfil library aims to stimulate young minds with new reading program

The Innisfil IdeaLAB and Library is looking to get children reading at a very early age with its new reading program.

Called the "Every Child Ready to Read" program, it's now being offered at library locations across the town.

The program is designed for babies and those as old as 5 years old.

"We adopted the American Library Association's 'Every Child Ready to Read' and it has five main principles that we use through all of our pre-school programming," said Megan Legg, Innisfil Library & Idealab. "Talking, singing, playing, reading and writing."

Legg added that literacy skills with fun interactive songs and games are part of the effort to develop young minds.

Sessions for the program take place every Tuesday morning.