Innisfil Indian Association hosts first-ever Holi Rangotsav; festival of colours

The Innisfil Indian Association held their first-ever Holi Rangotsav, the festival of colours.

Holi Rangotsav is a Hindu festival known for its exuberant use of colours, festive spirit and joyous atmosphere.

"Our whole aim was for us to come outside and let people enjoy the amazing weather and the colour play in this weather is something similar to what we do back in India. That's the reason we chose June, being the brightest month," says Innisfil Indian Association Vice President Sudeshna Sahu.

"We want to play colours under the sun, and in the same process, we want others to know more about our culture," says Sahu.

"Innisfil is growing on so many levels, and one of the biggest things we have that's a high point is growing, diverse cultures that are arriving in town. By showing the Indians and Hindu community that they're welcome here, by holding this, let's hold more," says Innisfil Deputy Mayor Kenneth Fowler.

"The idea is to show that when you move to Innisfil, it doesn't matter where you come from, that you are part of our community," says Fowler.

It was a true community affair, with approximately 300 participants from both the local community and beyond joining in the festivities.

Organizers say it was one of the largest Holi celebrations in Simcoe County yet.