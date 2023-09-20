Innisfil carjacking suspect arrested, 2nd suspect remains on the loose

Police arrested a man identified in an armed carjacking in Innisfil last year that injured a 77-year-old woman, while a second suspect remains on the loose.

South Simcoe police say 25-year-old Navjot Singh of Brampton was taken into custody on Monday and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and vehicle theft.

According to police, a suspect armed with a knife grabbed the woman's keys, pushed her to the ground, and fled the Tim Hortons parking lot on Commerce Park Drive on May 16, 2022.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The second suspect, 25-year-old Arshdeep Gill, of no fixed address, continues to evade the authorities.

In August, the police service issued arrest warrants for the two accused.

Police previously said the men were believed to have ties to Peel Region.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Const. Raymond at 705-436-2141 extension 1027, via email or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.