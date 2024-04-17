BARRIE
Barrie

    • Innisfil braces for potential flooding as spring melt and rainfall raise concerns

    File - An SUV drives through a flooded street in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV Barrie) File - An SUV drives through a flooded street in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV Barrie)
    Share

    Residents in Innisfil are urged to take proactive measures with the spring melt and increased rainfall creating the potential risk of flooding.

    The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority expects 45 millimetres of rainfall over the coming days, prompting a Shoreline Hazard Watch.

    While the situation isn't new to Innisfil residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, there remains the threat of elevated water levels.

    The Town noted the challenges increasing lake levels has on crews' ability to "direct overland water effectively to the lake."

    Residents are encouraged to clear culverts of debris to help drainage, check sump pumps are working properly to avoid water building in basements, be cautious around waterways, and prepare a flood kit.

    Flood kits should include enough essential items to last 72 hours in case relocation is necessary.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News