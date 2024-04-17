Innisfil braces for potential flooding as spring melt and rainfall raise concerns
Residents in Innisfil are urged to take proactive measures with the spring melt and increased rainfall creating the potential risk of flooding.
The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority expects 45 millimetres of rainfall over the coming days, prompting a Shoreline Hazard Watch.
While the situation isn't new to Innisfil residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, there remains the threat of elevated water levels.
The Town noted the challenges increasing lake levels has on crews' ability to "direct overland water effectively to the lake."
Residents are encouraged to clear culverts of debris to help drainage, check sump pumps are working properly to avoid water building in basements, be cautious around waterways, and prepare a flood kit.
Flood kits should include enough essential items to last 72 hours in case relocation is necessary.
