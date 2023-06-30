Innisfil Beach Road closure: Here's what motorists need to know

Innisfil Beach Road at Highway 400 in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Innisfil Beach Road at Highway 400 in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver