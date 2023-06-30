Innisfil Beach Road closure: Here's what motorists need to know

Motorists through Innisfil will have to contend with traffic chaos and delays with the closure of a section of Innisfil Beach Road for several weeks.

A three-week closure of Innisfil Beach Road from the 5th Sideroad to the 10th Sideroad will start after the Canada Day long weekend on Tuesday.

The closure will prohibit motorists from travelling under Highway 400 on Innisfil Beach Road until July 25.

Detours will be in place while the work is underway.

Motorists will be able to access Highway 400 from Highway 89.

Here's what's open:

Innisfil Beach Road westbound to Highway 400 northbound on-ramp

Highway 400 northbound to Innisfil Beach Road eastbound off-ramp

Innisfil Beach Road eastbound to Highway 400 southbound on-ramp

Highway 400 southbound to Innisfil Beach Road westbound off-ramp

Police urge motorists to plan accordingly, give extra travel time and exercise patience.

Officers will patrol the area to ensure drivers safely navigate the closures.

Businesses in the area remain open.