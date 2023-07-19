Innisfil Beach Road and Highway 400 construction ramps up

The next phase of road closures at Innisfil Beach Road (IBR) and Highway 400 has been released by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

The MTO said there will be no access from Highway 400 northbound to IBR eastbound or westbound from July 25 to Aug. 15.

Prior to the off-ramps being closed:

IBR westbound and eastbound will reopen under Highway 400.

A temporary on-ramp from IBR westbound to Highway 400 southbound will open.

A temporary on-ramp from IBR eastbound to Highway 400 northbound will open.

A signed detour route will be set up to direct motorists from the Highway 89 exit to IBR.

Please note the current closure of a portion of Innisfil Beach Road will remain in place until July 25.

https://innisfil.ca/en/building-and-development/highway-400-and-innisfil-beach-road-mto.aspx