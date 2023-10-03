Innisfil BBQ competition team take on world's most prestigious & exclusive contest

A local BBQ competition team is preparing for the Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational BBQ Contest in Tennessee.

Innisfil residents Mike Magill and Nick O'Donnell are the men behind Mean Moe's BBQ.

The pair started hosting barbecue competitions in their neighbourhood with family and friends, and in 2015, decided to take it to the next level and compete professionally.

Since then, the duo won many awards nationwide and internationally and launched their own barbecue rubs.

Now, they are accomplishing another milestone by competing in the world's most prestigious and exclusive BBQ contest.

"There are 14 countries in total coming to the Jack Daniel's World Championship, and in Canada, there are only three teams that have qualified. So 'Mean Moe's BBQ' is lucky enough to have our name picked in the raffle this year, so we're heading to the world championships in Lynchburg, Tennessee," said Magill.

"We always cook the same four meats, which is the base of all categories, so we cook chicken, ribs, pulled pork and brisket. And sometimes we do side dishes, so at Jack Daniel's, we are doing dessert," added O'Donnell.

The competition takes place on October 13 and 14.

For more information on Mean Moe's BBQ rubs or follow their journey, click here.