Injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of road in Tiny Township
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
Police say officers arrived to find a tiny cub, slightly injured, abandoned on the shoulder of the 4th Concession.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Officers say the tiny bear appeared slightly shaken and confused, possibly having fallen from a nearby tree, with no sign of its mother.
The night shift officers picked it up and brought it to the detachment for a little TLC overnight.
"Night shift is always interesting," the OPP stated in a post on Twitter about the rescue mission.
On Monday morning, the cub was "whisked off to daycare" with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Midhurst, where it will receive veterinary attention and be placed under the care of experts.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Putin thanks nation for unity after aborted rebellion
Russian media speculated that Shoigu and other military leaders have lost Putin's confidence and could be replaced.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is monitoring the events in Russia after a short-lived uprising over the weekend, but taking a cautious approach to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says 'devil awaits' defendant
The person who killed five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, after victims called the shooter a 'monster' and 'coward' who hunted down revellers in a calculated attack on a sanctuary for the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
Montreal
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal but now there's a severe thunderstorm watch
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
-
City of Montreal reopens outdoor activities but cautions that air quality still 'not optimal'
The City of Montreal has announced that all its cultural and sports activities are back on regular schedules as of noon on Monday, based on the most recent public health recommendations.
-
REM light rail on South Shore could launch 'within 30 to 45 days'
The developers of the REM light rail project say they are ready to carry out the final phase of testing on the section of rail between Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, and Gare Centrale stations on Wednesday and that service to customers could begin in earnest within '30-45 days.'
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday as storms move through
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa remained high Monday morning but is expected to slowly drop over the course of the day as thunderstorms move across the region.
-
One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto residents cast their ballot for the city's next mayor
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Kitchener
-
Guelph encampment eviction: Residents allowed to stay for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
-
More witnesses testify in double-fatal 2019 crash in downtown Kitchener
Week two of the trial of Juan Mendoza, the driver charged in the crash that killed two people in downtown Kitchener four years ago, continued on Monday.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.
-
UPDATE: Ontario woman afraid to leave adopted daughter in Nigeria
A Tillsonburg woman stuck in Nigeria awaiting immigration approval for her adopted daughter Maya, is responding to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)
-
Driver faces charges after stop by OPP and MTO
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped by OPP. Just after 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the vehicle was stopped by police and the Ministry of Transportation in Grey County.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West Nipissing
A dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Highway 11 in Val Rita reopened after police investigation
Highway 11 reopened between Kapuskasing and Hearst around 2 p.m. on Monday after a police investigation in the Val Rita area prompted a road closure for a couple hours, police say.
Windsor
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex storm
A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Ford Fireworks
Many Windsor and Detroit residents consider the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River the unofficial kickoff to summer.
-
Shed fire in Dresden causes $750,000 damage
Damage is estimated at $750,000 after a shed fire in Dresden.
Calgary
-
3 people injured in Memorial Drive crash
Calgary police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive on Monday that injured three people.
-
Calgary police release photos of items seized in national crackdown on 3D-printed guns
Calgary police say a fully complete, 3D-printed gun was among the items seized locally as part of a nation-wide operation cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
-
Alberta homicide victim identified as California man
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Rocky View County, Alta., as a man from California.
Saskatoon
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailment
No one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.
-
Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm
The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Edmonton
-
500K Alberta drivers automatically free of GDL program after UCP ends 'licensing scheme'
Roughly 500,000 Albertans holding a graduated drivers license (GDL) and a clean record will soon have a full permit without having to pay the $154 fee and take another test.
-
TransEd to replace cables as it submits paperwork for Valley Line Southeast LRT certification
TransEd, the company responsible for building and operating the Valley Line Southeast LRT, says cables need to be replaced before the line opens.
-
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing of fellow student at Pigeon Lake, Alta., school
A boy who stabbed a fellow student in the library of Pigeon Lake Regional School in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
Vancouver
-
'Exchange of gunfire,' police collision with suspect under investigation in West Vancouver
An "exchange of gunfire" between police and an impaired driving suspect in West Vancouver early Monday morning ended with the man being struck by a police vehicle and taken to hospital, according to authorities.
-
Lightning storms roll through northeast B.C., raising more wildfire concerns
Wildfire crews in northeastern British Columbia are keeping an anxious lookout after a series of weekend lightning storms rolled through the parched region.
-
Advocates urge B.C. leaders to halt planned evictions at Abbotsford tent camp
Two British Columbia organizations that speak on behalf of vulnerable residents have sent an open letter to B.C.'s housing minister urging him to halt imminent evictions at a tent encampment in the Fraser Valley.