Injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of road in Tiny Township

Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.

Police say officers arrived to find a tiny cub, slightly injured, abandoned on the shoulder of the 4th Concession.

Officers say the tiny bear appeared slightly shaken and confused, possibly having fallen from a nearby tree, with no sign of its mother.

The night shift officers picked it up and brought it to the detachment for a little TLC overnight.

"Night shift is always interesting," the OPP stated in a post on Twitter about the rescue mission.

On Monday morning, the cub was "whisked off to daycare" with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Midhurst, where it will receive veterinary attention and be placed under the care of experts.