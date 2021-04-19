BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial Police say they're investigating after a video surfaced online showing an interaction between a police officer and a young man on a scooter that happened Sunday in Gravenhurst.

The video, which has been shared hundreds of times, shows the boy falling to the ground after the officer appears to either pull the scooter away or pushes the young man. Onlookers can be heard yelling that the person who fell is 12-years-old, however police have not confirmed the age.

"The OPP are aware of an incident in Gravenhurst captured on video at the skatepark. We are currently investigating," says Sgt. Jason Folz with the OPP.

"Part of that investigation will be speaking with officers involved and anyone who was a direct witness."

Skate parks have been ordered to be closed by the provincial stay-at-home order.