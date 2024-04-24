Impaired driver fails breathalyzer test: OPP

South Bruce OPP laid impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Brockton on Tuesday evening.

Police stopped a vehicle and noticed signs of impairment.

The investigating officer conducted a roadside-approved screening device test, which the driver failed.

The male operating the vehicle was arrested and taken to a Qualified Breath Technician for breath tests.

According to police, the accused 48-year-old from the Municipality of South Bruce, was driving impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.