Impaired driver crashes into hydro pole forcing closure of busy Barrie street

A portion of Bayfield Street was closed for several hours after an early-morning crash on Monday.

Hydro crews are on scene repairing the a hydro pole after an allegedly impaired driver collided with it.

Barrie Police Services says a man struck the hydro pole on Bayfield Street between Wellington and Grove streets around 1 a.m.

The pole was severely damaged and hanging precariously, said Peter Leon, Barrie police communications coordinator.

A 25-year-old Toronto man was arrested on impaired driving charges.

The road has since reopened.