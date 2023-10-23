BARRIE
Barrie

    • Impaired driver crashes into hydro pole forcing closure of busy Barrie street

    A portion of Bayfield Street was closed for several hours after an early-morning crash on Monday.

    Hydro crews are on scene repairing the a hydro pole after an allegedly impaired driver collided with it.

    Barrie Police Services says a man struck the hydro pole on Bayfield Street between Wellington and Grove streets around 1 a.m.

    The pole was severely damaged and hanging precariously, said Peter Leon, Barrie police communications coordinator.

    A 25-year-old Toronto man was arrested on impaired driving charges.

    The road has since reopened.

