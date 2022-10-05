Images Studio Tour returns in 2022

A splash of fall colours on both the palette and landscape signal the opening of the Image Studio Tours across Simcoe County.

The artist-run, juried event runs between Friday and Monday from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

More than 30 artists and craftspeople will exhibit their art during the Thanksgiving weekend at 18 studios.

During the self-guided tour, expect to meet painters, potters, sculptors, photographers, wood turners, jewellers and assorted mixed-media artists.

The tour roams from Moonstone through Horseshoe Valley and along Lake Simcoe’s shores to Orillia.

The Images Studio Tour's website offers a glimpse into the art available, as well as helps access maps for the tour.