BARRIE, ONT. -- The woman caught on camera berating a group of visitors to Wasaga Beach, Ont., is apologizing for the rant that was posted to social media and sparked outrage across the province.

"I'm sorry for what I've done," says Brooke Ward.

The 22-year-old Wasaga Beach woman admits her actions were rude and disrespectful toward a group of men visiting the town.

In the video, posted on Saturday, Ward makes racist remarks while berating the visitors, claiming they were parked on her property. She reveals she spit on and threw a milkshake at their car.

"I got corona, so I really don't give a [expletive]. Get their kids all sick," she says in the video.

The video caught the attention of thousands who expressed disgust and outrage online.

"Can't finish watching this, it just makes my blood boil," wrote one woman.

"Classless and horrible. The fact that she feels that she is justified in calling the police shows systemic racism at its best. Her words make me sick to my stomach," wrote another.

The mayor of Wasaga Beach also condemned the video, saying it in no way represents the community. "This type of hateful and racist language has no place here or anywhere else."

Ward, a pregnant mother of two, says she is now scared for her life. "I'm terrified for my unborn daughter and my kids that are here. I am, I'm terrified for them. I really am."

She also claims she has received threats. "The threats that are being made to me are telling me to slit my throat, that they're going to [drive a] tow through my house," she says. "It's pretty bad when I'm scared to walk out my door because I'm scared to get stabbed or something. [I'm] watching over my shoulders, and I don't want to have to do that when I'm with my kids."

The young mother insists she's not racist but admits to having anger issues.

In an apology video posted online, Ward says she wishes she could change her actions.

"I know it was way out of line. I should have just called the tow truck when I should have, and I didn't," she says. "I decided to take it to the next level, and I shouldn't have done that."

Ward is offering to pay for any damage to the vehicle and front the bill for the people she victimized to stay in Wasaga Beach for a weekend.

The OPP has since charged Ward with multiple offences, including mischief, uttering threats, and property damage, among others.

Police say that while in custody, the six-months-pregnant woman started showing signs of distress and was taken to the hospital. The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate as a result.

Meanwhile, Ward wants everyone to know she is remorseful. "It'd be nice that everyone could forgive and forget. I know it's going to be hard to after I know what's been going on with the [racial justice] riots and everything else," she says.

"Hopefully, everybody will understand that I know I was in the wrong."