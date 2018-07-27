

CTV Barrie





Fire crews spent Thursday evening working to put out a fire at the Hydro One Transmission station in Minden, on County Road 21.



According to the Minden Mayor Brent Devolin, the crews will likely be there until Friday evening.

People immediately surrounding the area were evacuated. The Mayor says they will re-evaluate on Friday morning whether it’s safe to return.



County Road 21 in the area of Allsaw flats has been closed and residents are asked to avoid the area.



Thousands of people lost power because of the fire by Devolin says he’s been told by Hydro One that most people in the area should have power restored by Friday morning.



Provincial police say Hydro One’s Hazmat unit attended the scene and have determined the fire is not toxic.