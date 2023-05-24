Hwy 11 business heavily damaged after cigarette butt put out in planter sparks flames
Fire officials say a cigarette butt discarded in a planter box caused significant damage to a business in Muskoka overnight on Tuesday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
The fire sparked and spread to an exterior wall at the business on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst, burning a hole through the wall.
Fire causes damage to a business on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wed., May 24, 2023. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)
Officials say crews were called when the fire alarm sounded to find the flames spreading into the building.
The damage estimate isn't immediately available.
Fire crews say not to extinguish cigarette or joint butts in plant pots that often contain peat moss, shredded wood and bark that are easily ignited.
"Instead, dispose of them in large, deep ashtrays that can't be knocked over!" Gravenhurst Fire posted on Twitter following the fire.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong
A sustainability expert showcases some common errors Canadians make when getting rid of waste and offers tips aimed at limit the environmental impact.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Free birth control program creating months-long wait at some B.C. clinics: expert
B.C. is piloting a program aimed at giving free contraceptives to anyone in the province, but the combination of a huge surge in demand and a lack of specialized clinics has created backlogs that are putting some at risk.
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Atlantic
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Strike surges on: Halifax school support staff bracing for prolonged walkout
Wednesday will mark two weeks of strike action for school support workers in Halifax.
-
Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of 'Jeopardy Masters.'
Montreal
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the 18 teams in its league and the Canadian Hockey League.
-
West Islanders beware: section of Highway 40 closed as of Saturday
Major roadwork in Montreal's West Island means a section of Highway 40 will be closed from the end of May until December. The eastbound lane of the 40 will be shut down as of May 27 at 8 a.m. between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Ottawa
-
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
-
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Toronto
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
Doug Ford says Crombie running for Liberal leader is a 'slap in the face' to Mississauga
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Bonnie Crombie’s Liberal leadership run a “slap in the face” to the residents of Mississauga.
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory release
A 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.
-
53 people living at three main encampments in Waterloo region: Report
Region of Waterloo staff are providing an update on the three main encampments in the region and revealing the number of people still living at those sites.
-
Guelph police looking for two people after vehicle keys stolen during downtown break-in
Guelph police are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a downtown business earlier this month.
London
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
-
Tow truck towed in east London
In a turn of events, a tow truck was the one being towed away from the scene of traffic infractions.
-
Norwich councillor resigns in protest over flag bylaw
A councillor has resigned in protest after Norwich Township passed a bylaw restricting flags and banners flown on municipal property.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking investigation in Simcoe County, GTA results in 4 arrests
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Search and rescue team scouring Radar Road area for missing woman
Search and rescue crews have joined Greater Sudbury police efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in the Valley East area.
-
Active investigation at North Bay motel
North Bay police say officers are conducting an active investigation at a local motel Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island
Multiple agencies were involved after an engine fire was reported on a cargo ship near Pelee Island.
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
-
Small plane crash simulation in Detroit River
Don’t be alarmed if you see some activity in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, across from Amherstburg.
Calgary
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
-
Zoo welcomes brand new baby zebra
Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo visitors might be lucky to spot a new addition to the facility's African Savannah family.
-
'One of the deciding issues': Health care top of mind in Alberta election campaign
It's one of the key issues at the ballot box in the Alberta election, but the two main rivals vying to run the province's sprawling health system can't agree on the diagnosis, let alone the cure.
Saskatoon
-
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street is wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in her area are not being dealt with.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Edmonton
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
-
Northern Alberta community mourns the loss of church destroyed by arson
Two men have been charged with arson after a historic church in northern Alberta was destroyed by a fire Monday.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
Open letter: SPS chief weighs in on delayed final decision over who will police Surrey
The battle over who should police the city of Surrey is ramping up yet again, as the chief of the Surrey Police Service issues an open letter.
-
Artificial intelligence and mandated targets: Strategies behind B.C.'s housing push
Housing continues to be a key talking point for the David Eby government, and one of his key lieutenants is prepared to flex his ministerial muscle to encourage, simplify and push municipalities and developers into creating more homes.
-
'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong
A sustainability expert showcases some common errors Canadians make when getting rid of waste and offers tips aimed at limit the environmental impact.