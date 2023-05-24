Hwy 11 business heavily damaged after cigarette butt put out in planter sparks flames

Fire officials say a cigarette butt discarded in a planter box caused significant damage to a business in Muskoka overnight on Tuesday.

The fire sparked and spread to an exterior wall at the business on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst, burning a hole through the wall.

Fire causes damage to a business on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wed., May 24, 2023. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)

Officials say crews were called when the fire alarm sounded to find the flames spreading into the building.

The damage estimate isn't immediately available.

Fire crews say not to extinguish cigarette or joint butts in plant pots that often contain peat moss, shredded wood and bark that are easily ignited.

"Instead, dispose of them in large, deep ashtrays that can't be knocked over!" Gravenhurst Fire posted on Twitter following the fire.