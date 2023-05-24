Hwy 11 business heavily damaged after cigarette butt put out in planter sparks flames

Fire causes damage to a business on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wed., May 24, 2023. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter) Fire causes damage to a business on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wed., May 24, 2023. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver