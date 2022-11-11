Hundreds turn out for Remembrance Day ceremony at CFB Borden

Hundreds of people pay their respects during a Remembrance Day ceremony at CFB Borden on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. (Kraig Krause/ CTV News) Hundreds of people pay their respects during a Remembrance Day ceremony at CFB Borden on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. (Kraig Krause/ CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver